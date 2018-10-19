New group set to begin a ‘high street revival’ in Rasen

A Town Partnership to continue the good work carried out by MR BIG (Market Rasen Business Improvement Group) is one step closer to being set up - and a ‘high street revival’ is on the way

Market Rasen business owners and councillors have now met to begin the process of forming a Town Partnership and the group is due to be formally launched next month.

The Partnership will oversee the spending of the £24k cash pot left over from MR BIG’s £200k Portas Pilot funding awards in 2012-13.

But members at the group’s meeting on Wednesday (October 10) agreed their first job should be to tackle West Lindsey District Council’s parking charges review - they would ideally like to see a return to free parking and are planning to make a presentation to the authority later this month.

Town Partnership member and Market Rasen Deputy Mayor, Stephen Bunney said: “We are setting up a joint working party of town councillors, keen business owners and other stakeholders to start building a better Market Rasen.

“There is £24,000 left over from Portas Pilot which can be used to kickstart ‘high street’ activities in Market Rasen.

“But first the embryonic group is to agree a stance on car parking charges in the town, and then present it to WLDC at their Prosperous Committee on October 24.

“WLDC’s proposals, to take away free two hour parking or hiking up permit prices by 300 per cent will have an adverse effect on business in town.

“The group would like to see the current structure unchanged or, better still, charges removed altogether.

“We can then formally launch the group in November and start planning a high street revival as part of the town council’s year vision.”

MR BIG disbanded in 2015 with £24k unspent.

The cash is being held by WLDC and is due to be returned to the town this month.