Hemswell Cliff site to be given a financial boost

Smart grid technology will be developed in Hemswell Cliff thanks to a £155,000 Government investment.

Greater Lincolnshire has been chosen as one of the Government’s new Manufacturing Zones and will receive £155,000 to further support the creation of three Food Enterprise Zones (FEZ) - with one in Hemswell Cliff.

The money will go towards tackling problems identified by businesses using the sites.

The funding from central Government is part of a £500,000 package for the East Midlands.

The whole idea behind the Manufacturing Zones and the Food Enterprise Zones is to make the planning process simpler for businesses wanting to expand in the future.

After the Government announced an East Midlands Manufacturing Zone pilot in November 2017, the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) submitted its bid last year to enhance the development of the area’s three Food Enterprise Zones (FEZ) in Hemswell Cliff, Grimsby and Holbeach.

Ruth Carver, LEP Director, said: “This is welcome news for Greater Lincolnshire and our multi-billion-pound food industry.

“It will allow us to build on our local economic strengths.

“This new status and funding will accelerate the delivery of Greater Lincolnshire’s three Food Enterprise Zones as well as the South Humber Industrial Investment Programme.

“Many businesses utilising the zones have found limitations in infrastructure and transport are constraining their ability to grow.

“This much-needed funding will help us address these issues by undertaking studies into modernising infrastructure and the transport network in a way which supports growth.

“This bid will provide a small amount of funding, but by targeting it in the way that is being proposed, the outcomes will be significant.

“The funding is very much aligned to the Greater Lincolnshire Strategic Economic Plan.”

The funding will help to address the constraints identified by businesses using the Hemswell Cliff site, by undertaking studies into developing smart grid technology.

This latest announcement follows Growth Deal grants secured by the Greater Lincolnshire LEP of £2 million for the Hemswell FEZ.

The aim of the East Midlands Manufacturing Zones is to allow for land to be used more productively by relaxing planning restrictions.

The news has also been welcomed by MP Sir Edward Leigh.

In a statement, Sir Edward said: “The local involvement of both business and research partners within the agri-tech sector, within my constituency, as part of one of the UK’s first Manufacturing Zone, shows the important role that Lincolnshire is playing in keeping us at the forefront of new technology and techniques.”