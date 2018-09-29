Have your say on how to spend £24k in Rasen

Market Rasen is set to get a £24,000 cash injection and residents can have their say on how the money is spent.

The pot of money left over from Market Rasen’s £200k Portas Pilot funding awards in 2012-13 is due to be handed back to the town next month.

A new Town Centre Partnership (TCP) group will oversee where the cash is spent - and residents are invited along to the TCP’s first meeting on October 10.

Market Rasen Business Improvement Group (MR BIG) beat off competition from hundreds of entries to secure cash in the government’s Portas Pilot project to transform struggling high streets. But the group disbanded in 2015 and there is still £24,000 being held by West Lindsey District Council.

Market Rasen Town Council and ex-MR BIG members have been working for about a year to get the cash back to the town.

A former MR BIG director said: “The TCP is going to be a group of people that direct where that money will be spent. It’ll be a mix of the town council and business community, with the chamber [of commerce] supporting.

“Following work this summer to ensure that the new Town Centre Partnership gets off to the best start the final details regarding the remaining MR BIG funds have been agreed and invitations will be sent out this week to those interested in attending the first meeting.”

For details and to book a place at the meeting call Simon Beardsley at Lincolnshire Chamber on 01522 523333.