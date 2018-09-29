From tapas to rooms at The Olive

When tapas came to Market Rasen last year it was an instant success, and just 12 months later bigger premises were acquired to satisfy demand.

The Olive started out in the town’s Queen Street, but just over three months ago opened the new Olive in the former Red Lion building in King Street.

Rooms at The Olive EMN-180925-100920001

Now owners Tommy and Chris Haughey are expanding again, and hope their latest development will help other town businesses too.

Having created their Iberian food haven, the enterprising duo have revamped the site’s rooms to provide accommodation for visitors to the town.

Tommy said: “It was always our plan to look at offering accommodation, so we now have Rooms at The Olive.

“We hope it will appeal to visitors to the town and also to local residents who are looking for accommodation for families coming to visit.”

Rooms at The Olive EMN-180925-095510001

There are five double rooms, all within the old stable block, with parking available right up to the door.

Tommy continued: “We have revamped all the rooms to make them functional, clean and comfortable.

“They are motel style, so people can just use it as a base and then do whatever they plan - whether that is taking in the Lincolnshire sights, or spending time with family who live in the area.

“We felt there was a need for this type of accommodation in the town, and our trial runs of what was on offer have been very well received.

Rooms at The Olive EMN-180925-095521001

“It is all about building up what the town has to offer to encourage more visitors.

“We won’t be offering breakfast etc, so we hope the visitors will walk up the street and make use of the other businesses in the town.”

As well as the five ensuite motel rooms, the upper floor of the main building has been turned into a three-bedroom self-catering apartment.

Tommy added: “This is such a lovely old building and we want to use it to its full potential - and that is what we are doing.”

Meanwhile, Tommy and Chris are continuing to attract more and more customers to their tapas restaurant.

After many requests, they are now offering Sunday lunch, which takes the form of a traditional roast.

They are also planning a New Year’s Eve Ball, which will feature music, dancing and, of course, plenty of food.

The event will be raising money for local charities and tickets are available now at £35 per person.

For tickets call 01673 844 931 or message them through their Facebook page.

For room bookings visit www.roomsattheolive.co.uk or call the number above.