Crowd-pleasing cafe opens doors in Rasen

An accomplished chef has proved his new venture was a real crowd-pleaser before he even opened the doors.

When Trevor Guerin saw Market Rasen’s March Hare was up for grabs, he decided it was the perfect setting for him to start his own business.

That was earlier this year, and just a couple of days before he was due to open, things fell through.

Undettered, Trevor continued work as a freelance chef while still looking at ways to take on the market place business, and then he decided it would be good to think ‘outside the box’.

Trevor said: “I needed to get some financial backing and so I had the crazy idea of asking a lot of people for a little bit of money and set up a Crowdfunding page.

“I said for the price of a coffee, people could support me and then they could come in when I was open and claim their coffee.”

The idea caught the imagination and support started to come in.

However, it was when a childhood friend pledged a more substantial amount things really made progress.

Trevor said: “It blew me away when the money came in.

“It meant I could secure the deal and open the doors.

“Sally (the former owner) had given me a great opportunity and I didn’t want to pass it up.”

The March Hare reopened last Thursday and Trevor says he has been delighted with the response already.

He continued: “People have been very positive and my Facebook page has been really busy.

“I posted a picture of a scone and I had over 4,000 hits - and the cheesecake had an even bigger response.

“More than 5,000 people saw the breakfast competition - it is incredible.”

Now Trevor wants to settle in, get to know his customers and build up the business.

For the time being, he is concentrating on a brunch menu, alongside usual cafe-style refreshments. However, he is looking to develop a deli counter, bespoke picnic hampers and even themed nights, as well as Sunday opening, if the support is there.