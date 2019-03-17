Caistor gym facility bringing together a healthier community

Gyms have changed dramatically from the image of ‘pumping iron’ and one Caistor business woman is leading the way when it comes to breaking that traditional view.

Amy Atkins owns Bfit Lincs Gym and is working hard to make it somewhere everybody feels comfortable.

One of the many classes on offer

To Amy, the gym is more than somewhere people come to work out and get fit, it is somewhere for the whole community to come together.

Her work in getting this message across seems to be paying off, with gym membership rising to more than 1,000.

Amy said: “We want everyone to be able to come along to the gym and get out of it what they want.

“It is not just for ‘the body beautiful’.

On-site physio Rebecca Hamilton EMN-191203-074645001

“Our oldest member is 90 and is a real inspiration.

“When they first came, they walked with sticks and now they don’t need to use them.

“The youngest people we have at the gym are six year olds, who really enjoy the boogie bounce.”

Amy originally opened the gym in 2016 at Caistor Top, but after being unable to secure relevant planning for expansion, the opportunity to move to the current site in Brigg Road was taken last year and Amy has never looked back.

Equipment is kept up to date EMN-191203-110848001

She said: “It has been a lot of hard work to create the vision of the gym I had.

“An upper level has been put in to accommodate the studio and every area of the ground floor is used for a different zone.”

As well as traditional gym equipment, there is a sauna, sunbed, sports therapy room and lounge area.

You can even get your nails done in the beauty room .

Apprentice personal trainer Kerim Djerbi with two of the gym users EMN-191203-074621001

There is a range of classes - both with an instructor, as well as virtual classes.

There are sessions of gentle exercise, as well as high-impact sessions.

The range of traditional gym equipment is there, as well as more modern functional exercise equipment.

Amy and her team of personal trainers make sure everyone who uses the gym knows how the equipment works; they can also create a bespoke programme to give guidance.

Amy continued: “The most important thing to get over is the friendliness of the gym.

“We have had lots of good comments about how welcome people feel, which is great.

The lounge area is somewhere to enjoy coffee and cake EMN-191203-110601001

“A lot of people have come to the gym on their own, but they have made friends while they have been here.”

Amy, who spent 14 years serving in the RAF, is keen to support the community as much as she can.

Discounts are offered to senior citizens, members of the armed forces and frontline emergency workers.

The gym has teamed up with Market Rasen & Louth Rugby Club to be the rehab facility for players.

On-site physio Rebecca Hamilton works with the players, but is also available to help any of the other gym members.

CPR sessions are run free of charge too on a monthly basis, all adding to the community feel.

Amy said: “The gym really all about creating a rounded healthy community.

“Anyone is welcome to come on down and see what we have to offer.”

The gym is open seven days a week and more information is available at www.bfit-lincs.co.uk or call 01472 470579.