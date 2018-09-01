Caistor buildings public meeting

The steering group leading the project to bring some Caistor Market Place buildings back into use has now been officially registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, meaning the next phase can now begin.

A public meeting is to be held next week to explain just what is planned for the former Co-op store at 2 to 4 Market Place to help secure its future.

This is an opportunity to find out who is involved, the management organisation and how to become a member, the latest building plans and the timetable for future progress.

The meeting will be held in Caistor Town Hall , starting at 7pm.

There will also be a meeting for businesses and organisations earlier in the day.