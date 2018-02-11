Bright future as Claxby business is awarded five-star rating

A Claxby business is celebrating after achieving a five-star food hygiene rating from West Lindsey District Council - just five months after opening.

Boggle Lane Foods received top ratings from customers, and the result of the council inspection is icing on the cake.

Founder Nikki Bawn said: “I’m thrilled that our customers and now the local authority have given us a big thumbs-up. It’s taken quite a bit of work to get the business up and running.”

Ms Bawn decided to leave her corporate job last year, driven by her love of the Lincolnshire Wolds and natural produce.

She bought and renovated a house in Claxby which transformed into Boggle Lane Foods.

Ms Bawn said: “The idea behind it is very simple. I wanted to promote the fabulous local produce and provide customers an alternative to the mass produced, loveless products that fill some of our supermarket shelves.

“So, I found caring local suppliers, started growing my own herbs and vegetables and began foraging to create a range of delicious and healthy ready meals.

“Every one of them is a celebration of the local landscape.

“The feedback I’ve had has been amazing, with many customers saying that they can taste the goodness and love in every dish.”

Ready meals from Boggle Lane Foods are now hitting the shelves in a number of shops in Rasen, Tealby and Binbrook - but other goods are on offer too in a shop near you.

Ms Bawn said: “There’s everything from pickles, preserves, oils and fudge collections, to a fine dining service known as Boggle Banquets.

Ms Bawn added: “I’m always researching, experimenting and developing new offerings.”

Enjoy dining experience...

Ms Bawn and Sunnyside Up Farm and Coffee Shop are teaming up for a special event next month. A four-course dining treat will be held at Poplar Farm, in Tealby Road, on March 23.

Ms Bawn said: “It’s going to be a sumptuous way to celebrate spring.”

For more: email nikki@bogglelane.co.uk or visit www.bogglelane.co.uk