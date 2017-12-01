Brigg pub flushed with success

A Brigg pub has won acclaim for the quality and standard of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2017.

The White Horse in Wrawby Street, owned by Wetherspoons, has been awarded a platinum star rating by inspectors, the highest award possible.

The awards, celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors make unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

All of the toilets are graded from bronze to platinum, with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The platinum rating is given only to outlets which offer “exceptional toilets.”

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The White Horse manager, Emma Hooton, said: “We are delighted with the award.

“Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in first-class condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2017 managing director, Mike Bone, said: “The toilets at both pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs richly deserve their platinum awards – the highest individual award the judges can deliver.”