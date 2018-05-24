Binbrook-based energy firm looks forward to a bright future

A Binbrook-based renewable energy company says it will double the size of its workforce after securing £1.2million of new investment.

Owners of MyEnergi, in Church View Business Park, are looking forward to an increasingly bright future.

And, it has emerged the company has reason to celebrate after securing additional funding, this time to buy a machine that will boost productivity.

MyEnergi is the brainchild of Lee Sutton and Jordan Brompton - a duo who came together after discovering their shared passion for renewable energy.

They led a crowdfunding campaign in 2016 to help start the business - and they haven’t looked back since.

The duo were advised to contact Grants4Growth to help with funding for an automated wave-soldering machine.

Thanks to Grants4Growth, the MyEnergi team has now purchased the machine which has helped increase the number of products being manufactured at the Binbrook site.

As well as investing in the new equipment, Mr Sutton and Ms Brompton are looking to expand their business with the help of the £1.2m investment.

They are hoping to increase their export market by establishing factories overseas.

Mr Sutton said: “We can now manufacture over a hundred units per day as opposed to a maximum of twenty or thirty units, which is a huge step towards future proofing the business.

“This means we’ll become more profitable and be able to invest in our future growth.”

Ms Brompton added: “Something MyEnergi are extremely passionate about is giving the power back to the people, lowering utility bills and reducing the pressure on our National Grid which means less reasons to use coal, gas and nuclear power.”

Programme manger at Grants4Growth, Justin Leckie, said: “We are thrilled to see the success the businesses has achieved.”

• MyEnergi produce renewable consumer goods such as ‘Zappi’ - an electric car charger, and ‘Eddi’ - an electric water heating system.