Big plans for Rasen’s high street

Market Rasen’s new Town Partnership is set to survey residents to find out exactly what people would like to see in the high street.

The group, which officially set up in December, has already attracted a range of members - and more look set to join.

Market Rasen

Market Rasen councillor Steve Bunney, who is the the Town Partnership’s chairman, told the town council’s January meeting the group would be working on ‘a survey of the town to see what people want to see in the high street not just now, but in 10 to 15 years’ time’.

And Coun Bunney said the Town Partnership would aim to include young people.

He said the group would look at the ‘difficult points’ in the town, and added: “At the same time we need to celebrate the good points.”

A Town Partnership spokesman later told the Mail: “The new Town Partnership has met twice since forming in December 2018.

“There has been good interest from business owners in and around Market Rasen, and chairman Steve Bunney is delighted with the mix of members who represent a wide range of stakeholders.

“The team has identified other stakeholders it would like to engage with and will be approaching them over the coming months.

“New Lincolnshire flags have been installed by the Town Partnership and a number of projects have been identified and are being worked on.

“The Town Partnership are also working closely with WLDC and Market Rasen Town Council on a number of initiatives which will be reported back later in the year.”

Coun Bunney said a £675 million government fund to transform high streets had been announced over Christmas - but he did not yet know if Rasen was eligible.

He said: “There’s quite a lot of work to be done in the next three months if that’s [funding] what we choose to do.”