Bumps to babies at Market Rasen Children’s Centre

A new free session begins at Market Rasen Children’s Centre aimed at pregnant and new parents, together with their babies.

The first ‘Bumps to Babies’ session will be held at the Kilnwell Road site, behind Market Rasen Primary School, next Tuesday morning, October 9.

The relaxed and friendly session will focus on the needs and requests of the families attending.

There will be lots of resources available, such as treasure baskets, cosy areas and sensory materials, which will allow new babies to develop individual curiosity in a safe, secure environment.

Bumps to Babies is just one of a number of sessions regularly held at Market Rasen Children’s Centre throughout the week for babies and children up to pre-school age.

For more information call in or give them a call on 01673 844703 or email them on marketrasencc@lincolnshire.gov.uk