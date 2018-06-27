‘Build us a pool on par with Gainsborough’

Market Rasen Town Council has thrown its support behind the town’s swimming pool petition in a letter to West Lindsey District Council.

So far 890 people have signed a petition calling for a swimming pool to be built as part of Market Rasen’s new £6.3 million leisure centre planned for Gainsborough Road.

The letter - posted to WLDC leader Coun Jeff Summers on Friday (June 22) - says the town council wants to see a facility built in Market Rasen that is on par with the Health and Well Being Hub being developed in Gainsborough.

The town council’s Finance and General Purpose Committee agreed to support the petition at a meeting in Festival Hall on Wednesday (June 20).

Following the meeting, Market Rasen deputy mayor Coun Steve Bunney said: “The public and town councillors were very supportive of building a swimming pool in Market Rasen alongside the proposed leisure centre and hard playing area.

“Whilst a poll was not taken it was very clear that most if not all the councillors present had as private individuals signed and supported the online petition.

“The council Finance and Facilities Committee unanimously supported the petition and letter.”

West Lindsey District Council executive director of economic and commercial growth, Eve Fawcett-Moralee said: “We are surprised the town council has written this letter given that we’ve been talking to them for more than two years and helping with the three-year vision.

“We’re surprised and slightly disappointed.

“WLDC are driven to provide a leisure facility in Market Rasen in response to local need

“To that end we have re-worked our leisure contract and invested significant capital to create a new asset in Market Rasen and extend our health and wellbeing reach across the district

“The new leisure centre in Market Rasen will provide a dry side facility and 3G pitch.”

Ms Fawcett-Moralee said she estimated the dry leisure centre would be open in June 2020.