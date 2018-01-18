BT responds to Rasen MP’s broadband criticism

BT has responded to Sir Edward Leigh’s criticism of their broadband speeds in our area, as reported in last week’s Rasen Mail.

A spokesperson for BT Openreach said: “A great deal of work is taking place across Lincolnshire to make fibre broadband more widely available, particularly outside of the main urban areas.

“We recognise the importance of faster download speeds to a rural community, both for people living there and for those wishing to work or run a business locally.

“Our multi-million pound ‘Onlincolnshire’ partnership with local councils has made fibre broadband available to more than 150,000 premises across the county. That’s on top of substantially more that have already benefitted from BT’s commercial rollout.

“When you put it all together, it means that within the Gainsborough constituency, more than 87 per cent of homes and businesses can already benefit from superfast download speeds of 24 Mbps and above - that’s according to independent thinkbroadband.com.

“We know there is more work to do and we’re constantly reviewing and looking for new ways to go further with the Onlincolnshire programme.

“We’re also doing all we can to support any community that wishes to explore a Community Fibre Partnership directly with us.”