Britain’s most famous sculptor comes to Lincolnshire

An exciting new exhibition is bringing work by Henry Moore to Lincolnshire, displaying rarely-seen pieces and presenting a new side to the artist.

‘From the land: Henry Moore, Ewen Henderson & other artists’ opens at The Collection in Lincoln on Saturday February 10.

The exhibition takes as its starting point the 800th anniversary of the Charter of the Forest, which gave the common man rights to glean from royal land. The process of collecting from the land is key to the work of the lead artists in the show: the celebrated British sculptor Henry Moore, and innovative ceramic artist Ewen Henderson.

Both artists use the land as a source of inspiration and physical material for their sculptural work. Sculpture and drawings by Moore will be displayed alongside works by Henderson and fifteen other artists, including Paul Nash, John Piper and Evelyn Gibbs, which distort the perceived pastoral nature of British landscape.

The project is supported by Arts Council England, Lincolnshire County Council, The Henry Moore Foundation, and The Arts Council Collection.

Curator Ashley Gallant said: “The exhibition presents the more dramatic aspects of rural environments and in doing so places Moore within a visceral, tumultuous history of landscape.

“This is a thrilling opportunity to see Britain’s most famous sculptor in a new light, showing how Moore and many of his peers were drawn to the rugged almost mystical British landscape.”

The show will also include a new poetry commission by artist David Marcus Clark that will allow visitors to experience the exhibition in a completely new way.

Tickets for the exhibition cost £5 for adults, £4 for concessions, and £3 for children (children under five are free).

Family tickets (for two adults and up to three children) are available for £13. Tickets include a free return visit.

There will be an opening celebration from 6pm to 8pm on Friday February 9, to which all are welcome.

Then, at 12.30pm on Saturday February 17, Nicholas Alfrey, Research Associate in the Department of History of Art at The University of Nottingham, will give a lunch time talk looking at the idea of a landscape tradition in British art and at the radically different forms of landscape practice that emerged in Britain in the later 20th century. Tickets for the talk cost £3.

Tickets are available at The Collection and via https://thecollectionmuseum.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.

• ‘From the land: Henry Moore, Ewen Henderson & other artists’ runs until 7 May and is open daily from 10am to 4pm (last entry 3.45pm).