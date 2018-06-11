Britain looks set to bask in a three-month heatwave this summer

Stock up on the suncream and get ready for a summer of beaches, barbecues and beer gardens – Britain is set for a three-month heatwave.

Following the hottest May on record, the Met Office anticipates that the fine weather will continue throughout June, July and August.

Sunshine set to return to UK

Highs of 33 degrees

Other forecasters are saying we could even see highs of 33C by early July – making it the hottest summer in the UK for 12 years.

A Met Office spokesman said: “For June-August, above-average temperatures are more likely than below-average temperatures.

“The probability the UK average temperature for June-August will fall into the warmest of our five categories is 40 per cent. The coldest of our five categories is around 5 per cent.

“The likelihood of above-average temperatures is greater than usual.

“The Met Office long-range prediction system shows a slightly increased chance of high-pressure patterns across the UK.”

Britain’s beaches could have that Mediterranean feel this summer Bookies suspending odds Leon Brown, chief forecaster at The Weather Channel, said: “33C is expected by early July as heat from high pressure over Britain builds.”

The bookies, meanwhile, are offering the shortest odds yet on this summer being the warmest since records began.

Ladbrokes slashed its odds to just 5-2 that 2018 will eclipse the scorching heatwave of 2006.

Spokesman Alex Apati said: “Punters and weathermen believe Britain will wilt.”