Bringing colour to fundraising for St Barnabas

St Barnabas Hospice has announced its popular Inflatable Colour Dash will be returning to the Lincolnshire Showground next year.

Last year, thousands of people were showered in colourful powder paint and together raised more than £130,000 for local hospice care.

2019 will see the fifth consecutive year for the event, which promises to be the biggest and brightest yet.

Alongside the ‘dash’ itself will be the Colour Village: an area with live DJs and exciting activities, plus street food and drink for the whole family.

Spectators of the Inflatable Colour Dash do not have to pay to gain access to the Colour Village to enjoy watching their friends and family.

The Inflatable Colour Dash is the perfect opportunity for friends and family to get together and show their support for St Barnabas.

This bright and vibrant 5k fun run will see participants splattered from head to toe in powder paint at each kilometre and inflatable obstacles along the way.

The event is open to anyone aged five years old and over, but anyone aged under 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Amelia Mochan, events fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice, said: “The Inflatable Colour Dash is back – bigger, louder and more colourful than ever before!

“Lincolnshire’s first and best Colour Dash has just got better.

“Colour Dash is all about wearing your biggest smile, raising money and having fun with your friends and family.

“By the time you cross the finish line you will be showered in all the colours of the rainbow!”

The event is for all levels of fitness - you don’t have to be a runner to take part.

Amelia added: “You can run, walk or dance your way around; you should feel proud that you are doing it for such a good cause.”

Events like this are crucial in helping raise the funds needed to let St Barnabas Hospice continue caring for and supporting more than 10,500 people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

Amelia said: “St Barnabas works tirelessly to ensure patients and their families make the most of every single second they share, regardless of how much time remains.

“The money raised from events such as the Inflatable Colour Dash enables this work to continue.”

Registration for the event is open now.

Adults can take advantage of the early bird price of £15 and £10 for children.

Participants can also buy an early bird family ticket - two adults and two children - for £40.

The early bird prices are available until February 8, 2019.

The registration fee includes a bag of powder paint, neon sunglasses, a bottle of water, a polythene poncho (to keep cars clean on the ride home) and a commemorative medal.

Register online at: www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/events/inflatable-colour-dash-19/

For more information, or if you’re interested in holding a Street Food stall at Colour Village, contact the St Barnabas Events Team on 01522 540 300 or email fundraising@stbarnabashospice.co.uk .