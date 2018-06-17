Bring Your Dog To Work Day returns

An annual fundraiser which sees dog owners bring their pet pooch into work returns next week.

Bring Your Dog To Work Day takes place on Friday, June 22 - raising much needed funds for animal welfare charities.

Now in its fifth year, Bring Your Dog To Work Day is embraced by dog lovers and their employers throughout the UK with thousands of businesses and employees taking part.

To take part, dog owners simply need to sign up and make a minimum of £5 donation.

They can then upload a picture of their beloved dog and simply describe their dog’s work duties (this can be licking the dishwasher, attending a board meeting or just making you smile) to our Dog With A Job Hall Of Fame.

If dog owners donate £10 or more they will also be in with a chance to win some pawsome prizes donated by our business sponsors in our competition.

This year, all money raised goes to the charity All Dog’s Matter and other animal welfare organisations.

Bring Your Dog To Work day always attract a lot of attention from celebrities and media including Ricky Gervais, the Top Gear team, ITV’s Loose Women, Tennis TV, Shrek the Musical, Coronation Street and many more, all showing their support last year by posting on social media.

Since 2014, the hashtag #BringYourDogToWorkDay has trended at number 1 on Twitter, so it’s a great chance for dog owners to show off their pooches - last year, the hashtag reached over 13 million users in one hour.

Prizes up for grabs this year include goodies from HOWND, Lily’s Kitchen, Pet Remedy, Woof Advisor, Dogrobes, Nature’s Menu, The Office Dog, Ruff and Tumble, Webbox Natural, Dog Buddy, Butternut Box, Cotswold Raw, Hilife Pet Food, Frontline, Vitalin, Flexi, Tails.com and many more signing up every day.

Bring Your Dog To Work Day was founded and organised by multi-award winning ethical pet care brand HOWND.

Jo Amit, of HOWND says: “Bring Your Dog To Work Day has really taken off over the last five years.

“We have some incredible sponsors on board and the goodwill and support is tremendous.

“People have really taken the day to heart and organise some great workplace events to celebrate bringing their dogs to work, it’s such a treat for dogs and their owners alike and great fun for everyone!”.

This year, the organisers are also encouraging businesses to come on board as official sponsors and raise funds for their own animal welfare charities too. Bring Your Dog To Work Day’s social pages, as well as the official charity’s, will share all Bring Your Dog To Work Day official sponsors’ in-house fundraising events, competitions and activities in their social feeds.

In return for a business making a minimum £100 donation, its company logo and website link will be displayed on the homepage, and they will receive a thank you shout out from All Dogs Matter on social media and has proved to be a great opportunity to amplify brands.

• To find out more, visit www.bringyourdogtoworkday.co.uk