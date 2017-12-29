Brigg optician’s degree of research for dry eyes

Director and senior Optometrist at O’Brien’s Opticians in Brigg, Sheeraz Janjua was recently awarded the degree of Doctor of Optometry from Aston University for his research in Dry eye syndrome.

Doctor Janjua is one of only 25 Optometrists in the UK with this qualification.

He has been at the helm if the Wrawby Street practice since 2003 and leads a small team of Optometrists and long standing Optical Assistants.

New services have now been introduced, including dry eye and blepharitis appointments and treatment plans, in a practice which already uses a state of the art examination suite with Optometric eye testing software, the same as that used at the prestigious Moorfields Eye Hospital and Great Ormond Street Children’s hospital.