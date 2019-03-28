Brexit: Which indicative votes did Sir Edward Leigh support?

Market Rasen’s MP, Sir Edward Leigh, supported two of the eight options put forward during last night’s indicative votes on the Brexit process.

The indicative votes process was a means of ‘testing the will of the House of Commons’ with regards to different approaches on how to break the Brexit deadlock, after Prime Minister Theresa May’s proposed deal was heavily defeated twice.

The options ranged from leaving the EU without a deal, holding a further referendum, and even revoking Article 50 and stopping Brexit.

Other options put forward last night included the Labour Party’s proposal (remaining in a customs union and having a ‘close alignment’ with the EU single market), and an option for ‘contingent preferential arrangements’ (which calls for the Government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU, in case the UK is unable to implement a Withdrawal Agreement with the bloc).

Sir Edward supported two of the options on the table:

1) An option calling for the UK to leave the EU without a deal on April 12.

2) An option calling for the Government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU, in case the UK is unable to implement a Withdrawal Agreement.

Both of these alternatives were roundly defeated, with only 160 and 139 MPs supporting each option respectively.

Sir Edward actively voted against the six other options, including those for a ‘confirmatory public vote’ (referendum) and revoking Article 50 (stopping Brexit).

• Sir Edward had not responded to our request for comment at the time of publication.