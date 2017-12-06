BREAKING: Woman arrested after young man dies in Ingoldmells

An investigation is underway following the death of a man in Ingoldmells this morning (Wednesday).

Officers were called to an address in Chapman Court just before 2.30am this morning where a man, aged in his 20s, was found seriously injured.

He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman, also aged in her 20s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently helping police with enquiries.

A scene guard is currently in place at the property while the investigation continues.

If you have any information that could assist the enquiry please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 26 of December 6.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.