The A157 two miles past Wragby (towards Louth) is expected to be closed for ‘the bulk of the day’ following a collision this morning (Monday).

The collision involved a lorry and trailer which has overturned, and the road has been closed to allow recovery of the vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police have said there were ‘thankfully no injuries’ in the collision.

Diversions have been put in place on the A157 while the recovery operation takes place.