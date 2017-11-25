Brain food and a pint at Rasen thinking session

Following the successful ‘Thinking Session’ held in September by the Witham Branch of the Labour Party, another is planned for this month.

Taking place in Market Rasen’s White Swan on Monday, November 27, the topic this time round will be ‘Conflict Zones - Blood on the floor and there’s four more’.

Most people are familiar with the TV programme ‘M.A.S.H.’ or more recently ‘Our Girl’ focusing on the life of army medics.

At the thinking session, Simon Taylor MD will be talking about his work as a doctor in conflict zones - in war and on the home front.

The talk will be followed by a time for discussion and all are welcome to go along.

Although the event is hosted by the Labour Party, it is non-party-political and is open to all members of the community.

There is a suggested donation of £2 to cover costs.

Future topics for the talks and discussion sessions will include Conscientious Objectors in Lincolnshire (January 29), The Impact of Poverty and Mental Health on Homelessness (February 26), and The Physics you didn’t do at School (March 26).