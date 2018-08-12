Book your pitch at Market Rasen car boot sale

Pitches are still available for a town car boot sale organised by Market Rasen Town Council.

The car boot sale will be held on the Market Place, in Market Rasen, on Saturday, September 8, from 8am to 1pm.

To book a car boot pitch, call 01673 842479.

It will be held in conjuction with Town Live and Heritage Day events taking place at the Market Place, the Old Police Station and Mill Road Skate Park.

There will also be the official opening of the railway station.

Attractions across the town will include live music, Mr Punch, exhibitions, a vintage bus and much more.

More details will be coming soon.