For families wanting a light and bright alternative at Hallowe’en, Market Rasen New Life Church is once again holding their popular Bright Lights Party on Wednesday October 31 at their new Centre in Serpentine Street.

The event is free, with fun games, crafts, challenges and food from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Bright Lights fun at New Life Church last year EMN-181025-101729001

There will even be a mini pantomime to enjoy.

Book your free family ticket on: 01673 849941, call or text 07480 799575.

Bright Lights fun at New Life Church last year EMN-181025-101709001