This delightful picture of Market Rasen Parish Church was taken by Rasen resident Amber Shepherd.

With the daffodils and blossom it creates a colourful frame for St Thomas’s.

Have you been out and about taking pictures of your favourite places? If you have, why not send them in to us and maybe your image will be our next ‘picture of the week’.

Email: rasenmail@jpimedia.co.uk