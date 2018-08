This year’s popular Cadney and Howsham Open Gardens, held in June, raised more than £2,600 for local good causes.

All the money raised has now been handed over to the chosen charities, who each received £670.

The charities are Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Cadney Church, the local LIVES groups and Howsham Village Hall and Park committees.

The next fundraising event will be a BBQ in Howsham Park on Saturday, September 1, from 5pm, in aid of Howsham Park.

Take along your own drinks.