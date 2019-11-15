Bishopbridge resident pleased with EA response

A Bishopbridge resident has thanked the Market Rasen Mail and the Environment Agency (EA) for a constructive approach to fixing an ongoing flooding problem.

Last month, Julian Anyan contacted the Rasen Mail after heavy rainfall flooded roads and several fields.

At the time, Mr Anyan claimed flooding in the area was caused by ‘a complete lack of maintenance’ by the EA on a stretch of the River Rase.

Bishopbridge was affected by floods again last week for the fifth time this year - but Mr Anyan is grateful that he and fellow residents have been offered more support.

The Rasen Mail put the EA in touch with Mr Anyan - who said he has had several ‘constructive meetings’ with engineers.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail, Mr Anyan said: “Since the picture and article published last month, I’ve had a very constructive meeting with two engineers from the EA.

“The representatives from the EA were very helpful and sympathetic to our continued problems, they have acquired the relevant funding to fully clean out the River Rase from Bishopbridge to Harlem Hill, this should go a long way towards alleviating the problem.

“The River Ancholme will also be cleaned for the first time in several years.

“I’d just like to add that the EA have been very helpful and proactive this week in listening to our problems, and hopefully coming up with a solution.”

Lincolnshire County Council member for Market Rasen, Councillor Lewis Strange, added: “As the county councillor for the area, I will do all I can to support Mr Anyan and surrounding residents at Bishopbridge.

“In 2007, after severe flooding in Middle and West Rasen, the EA undertook to clear the River Rase from West Rasen to Bishopbridge, and keep it clear of reeds and trees by regular maintenance, and where appropriate dredging. I would ask the agency if they still do this?

“For some years I had the pleasure of working with the EA on the joint Lincolnshire flood and drainage committee, with some excellent officers, and together the committee and various water agencies saw drainage schemes completed, including the agency’s excellent Louth and Horncastle flood alleviation schemes, which have recently saved many properties from flooding.

“I will ask the committee to investigate the background and bring pressure to bear, to clear the River Rase and maintain its banks.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson added: “It’s our top priority to protect people and property from flooding, and we are always happy to work with local people to discuss and, where possible, address their concerns.

“In this case we are planning to carry out some maintenance on a 3.5km stretch of the River Rase, including cutting weeds within the channel and clearing some brush and trees from the banks, which will help ensure the water flows freely. Our teams will complete this work as soon as weather and ground conditions allow.

“However, we can never completely remove the risk of flooding, which is why we would still remind people to sign up for flood warnings, and get more information about how they can reduce their risk at www.gov.uk/flood or by calling 0345 988 1188.”