Binbrook raffle for The Fire Fighters Charity

A special Valentine’s Day themed raffle is being held in Binbrook to raise money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The raffle has been organised by Abbiemay Pederson, 26, who lives in Binbrook.

Ms Pederson said: “One of the fireman helped me out of a tricky situation, so I thought I would pay them back by raising some money.

“The Binbrook crew are a great bunch.”

Raffle tickets are on sale at Manor View Stores in Back Lane, Binbrook, and the draw will take place on Wednesday February 13.

Prizes include a Valentine’s Sweetie Hamper from Garnetts Confectionery, a meal voucher for ‘The Plough’ in Binbrook, a Valentine’s bouquet from Adore Flowers, and Pink Champagne courtesy of Abbiemay Pederson herself - also known as The Lincolnshire Farmgirl.

For more information on The Fire Fighters Charity, visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk.