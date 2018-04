Fire fighters at Binbrook station will be soaking up the suds and getting into a lather this Saturday, April 7.

They will be transforming vehicles from muddy messes to clean cars in aid of a charitable cause close to their hearts.

Money raised will go to The Fire Fighters Charity - which supports everyday heroes of the firefighting community.

The car wash will be held at Binbrook Fire Station, in St Mary’s Lane, from 10am.

A similar car wash event was held at Caistor Fire Station last month.