Bin collections will change over New Year and Christmas

West Lindsey residents are reminded that there will be changes to bin collections over the Christmas and New Year period.

Collections on Monday, December 24 will instead take place on Saturday, December 22; collections on Tuesday, December 25, will take place on Monday, December 24.

From Wednesday, December 26 to Friday, December 28 waste and recycling collections will all take place a day later than usual.

For example, residents who should have their waste collected on Thursday, December 27, should instead put their bins out on Friday, December 28.

There will be no change on Monday, December 31.

Then from Tuesday, January 1 to Friday, January 4, collections will again take place a day later than usual.

Waste and recycling collections will resume as normal from Monday, January 7, 2019.

• Residents are reminded that the council’s garden waste collection service is on a break until March, 2019.

Real Christmas trees can be taken to local Household Waste Recycling Centres. Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/recycling to find out more.