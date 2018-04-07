Bikeathon battle at Market Rasen’s De Aston

De Aston School has been clocking up the miles for Sport Relief and raising money along the way.

All week tutor groups took part in a daily physical challenge including chair aerobics, just dance, yoga and a sports quiz.

.James Hillsmith and Hannah Green EMN-180328-095157001

On the Friday, all PE classes recorded the miles they covered.

Students could walk, run, roller skate or move in any other way, with the distance achieved added up and awarded as House Points.

Topping the board was Bain with 69 miles, with Witham clocking up 64 miles, Ancholme 62 and Rase 53 - a total of 248 miles.

Meanwhile, the school reception area hosted a mighty Bikeathon, which saw 30 sixth formers and 24 staff members battle it out in a relay competition.

Adam Teskey celebrating the sixth form win EMN-180328-095145001

|The teams cycled continuously against each other from 9.05am to 3.30pm.

It was the sixth form team that was triumphant, having cycled 212 kilometres to the staff’s 209 kilometres.

Many other activities also took place on the day, including a cake sale and two Year 7 students spending their lunch time running round the fields to raise money.

The whole school got involved and supported the fun, raising £465 for the cause.