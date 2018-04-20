Big screen action set for Caistor Town Hall

Caistor’s community cinema is set to roll next month after hundreds of people came forward to support the project.

The idea to bring film back to the town has been spearheaded by resident and town councillor Steve Critten.

After an initial meeting in February, the initiative has really taken off and next month a demonstration evening of what can be achieved will be held.

Steve said: “The support for the project has been amazing. Our Facebook page has almost 300 people on it, with lots of ideas and information coming through.

“We set up a crowdfunding page too, which has seen £500 pledged, and local businesses have also pledged their support to the tune of £1,700.

“This means we can now put in for a grant through the district council, so it is all looking very positive.”

As part of the funding bid, the group also ran a survey through the town’s post office, which returned views of almost 400 residents, all keen to see the cinema project come to fruition.

For the demonstration evening, which takes place on Saturday May 26, the Community Cinema group is teaming up with Cinema For All to hire the necessary equipment.

Steve added: “Our plan is to purchase our own equipment when we have the funds, but we want to get things off the ground, so this will be a one-off arrangement with Cinema For All just to show how the community cinema will work.

“The demonstration will be held in the town hall - which is our preferred venue for the community cinema because of its size and the great acoustics.

“While we will be running this evening ourselves, we are still keen to get other groups involved as time goes on.

“The Twinning Group has already requested a French language film for the next twinning visit.”

A poll was held on the group’s Facebook page to choose a film for the demonstration evening, with The Greatest Showman being the winner. The evening will be free and open to all, with the Scouts running a popcorn machine.

Availability of tickets and final details will be announced soon.