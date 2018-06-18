‘Beach’ returns to Gainsborough this summer!

Gainsborough’s popular ‘beach’ will return to the Market Place this year for two days of seaside fun.

Families will be able to soak up the summer sun as they sit and relax on deck chairs and feel the sand between their toes.

Children can build sandcastles in a giant sand pit, and have their picture taken on a giant deck chair – as they are invited to join in the fun.

The event has been organised by West Lindsey District Council and is completely free, including buckets and spades to use on the day.

Coun Sheila Bibb, Chairman of the Prosperous Communities Committee said: “I’m so pleased that the beach is back in the Market Place.

“The event has been really popular over the past few years and we hope this year it will continue to draw in families over the summer holidays for some shopping and seaside fun in Gainsborough.

“We have changed the dates to a Friday and a Saturday so that people can discover what the shops and the Market in Gainsborough have to offer.

“Not all families are able to enjoy trips to the seaside, so we’re bringing the seaside to them and we are encouraging parents to bring their children along.

The beach event is booked for Friday July 27 and 28 Saturday July 28.

Gainsborough Market has been a weekly shopping opportunity for over 800 years as it was granted its charter by King John in 1204 and it will be open on the Saturday of the beach event.

Anyone interested in booking a stall on the day should contact the Markets Officer on 07810 658397.