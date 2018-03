Join the New Theatre Royal Lincoln for an Evening with Peter Andre on Friday, May 18.

The audience will hear him speak freely in an unscripted interview and will also be able to ask the star questions.

An accomplished global media star, Peter hit a peak in his music career during the 1990s when he became the sixth highest selling artist in the UK.

Tickets from www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call the box office on 01522 519999.