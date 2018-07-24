Be beside the seaside whenever you like - £12,950 and this beach chalet could be yours

This attractive beach chalet, located on the popular South Promenade, in Mablethorpe, could be the answer to all you says out at the seaside problems.

The detached chalet has double opening doors overlooking Mablethorpe’s award winning Blue Flag beach and the sea, and double opening doors to the rear grassed area.

South Promenade beach chalet at Mablethorpe

Located on Seaholme Road, close to the cafe, toilets and parking it is in great condition and ready for the summer.

It has a fitted base unit with work surfaces over, enamel sink unit with cold water tap, LPG hob and grill, and is to be sold fully equipped.

There is a licence fee of £150.00 due annually in advance on April 1 which has been paid for the 2018 season.

Enquiries to Choice Properties on 01507 472 016