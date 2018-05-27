Baroness Anne Gibson of Market Rasen dies, aged 77

Baroness Gibson of Market Rasen has died, aged 77.

Lady Anne Gibson, formerly Anne Tasker, was awarded an OBE in 1998 and was appointed as a Labour peer in 2000, taking her title from her home town.

As a trades union official she was a member of the TUC General Council from 1989 to 2000, a member of the Equal Opportunities Commission from 1991 to 1998, served on the Department of Employment Advisory Group for Older Workers from 1993 to 1996 and the Health and Safety Commission from 1996 to 2000.

She also chaired the EC Committee on Violence at Work from 1996 to 2001. Also in 2001, she was awarded the ROSPA Distinguished Service Award for her work in health and safety and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from Portsmouth University in 2007.

The Lord Speaker (Lord Fowler) told the House of Lords: “My Lords, I regret to inform the House of the death of the noble Baroness, Lady Gibson of Market Rasen, on 20 April. On behalf of the House, I extend our condolences to her family and friends.”

Lady Gibson lived in London.

Baroness Gibson was a great supported of the Market Rasen Mail and when we celebrated our 150th anniversary in 2006, she said:

“For as long as I can remember, the Market Rasen Mail has been part of my life.

“My mother was an avid reader, and I took my lead from her.

“When I think back, many of the most important events in my life - both good and bad - were reported in the Mail.

“When I passed my 11+, when I married, and when my daughter was born, being amongst the good ones.

“When my father was killed in a road accident in 1967 and, more recently, when my mother died, amongst the bad.

“I moved away from Rasen in 1961, and wherever I have lived the Market Rasen Mail has accompanied me.

“One of the great things about the paper is that it covers the surrounding villages, as well as Rasen itself. So I have been able to follow the local events, and the activities of my friends and their families from all around the district.

“In particular, the pages which have covered memories of previous years have brought me pleasure. For example, the photograph of those from my class at MR Junior School who passed our scholarships - the girls to go to Caistor Grammar School, the boys to De Aston - with the formidable but very able Headmaster, Mr Hancock. And the photo of the elegantly dressed Cherokees Dance Band, reminding me of the times I danced the night away in the Corn Exchange.

“And very recently the Golden Wedding Photograph of Roy and Linda Marshall nee Johnson, who was my best friend at CGS. How time flies!

“Thanks to events reported in the Mail I heard from two old school friends with whom I had lost touch.

“I have a great affection for Market Rasen and believe it to be the place which influenced me most in my life - hence my title.

“The Market Rasen Mail has kept me in touch with it, all these years, and I wouldn’t want to see it change. Long may it continue.”