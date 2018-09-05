Bank ‘deposits’ causing concern for Rasen residents

Market Rasen’s feathered residents are making the town look untidy by leaving deposits outside the town’s former banks, it has been claimed.

Large areas of pavement outside the empty buildings in the town’s market place are covered in pigeon mess and residents are calling for action to be taken.

Pigeon mess outside the closed banks in Market Rasen market place EMN-180409-091017001

One resident contacted the Rasen Mail to complain about the ‘disgusting’ state of the area, which they considered to be ‘dangerous’ and ‘unsightly’.

Others have taken to social media to air their views.

The area is the stopping point for the Call Connect bus and one regular bus user said: “It is not a very nice sight for the traffic coming through the town and stopping at the crossing.

“I’ve stood there a few times waiting for a bus and people have been covered in either flaking paint, or worse, pigeon poo.”

The Rasen Mail contacted West Lindsey District Council and Simon Smoothey, Street Cleansing Team Manager, said: “We appreciate that bird fouling on pavements is a big concern and can be very unsightly.

“We have recently visited the market place to undertake a jet wash of the affected area.

“Residents who have any concerns can get in touch with our Customer Service team directly to report the issue as we can then send our street cleaning operatives to undertake a street cleanse.”

A spokesman for West Lindsey also told the Rasen Mail the area in question had been cleaned last Friday afternoon or Saturday morning.

However, at the time of going to press yesterday (Tuesday) the area still appeared to be in the same state.

