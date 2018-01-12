Ballroom back for beginners at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall

Ballroom dancing has been regenerated with the likes of the popular television show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and no more so than in Market Rasen.

Last year, the Festival Hall teamed up with the town’s Community learning in Partnership (CLIP) to run a beginners’ ballroom course.

Lessons were led by IDTA (International Dance Teachers Association) qualified teachers Heather and Peter Davies, whose passion for all things ballroom enthused the learners.

Now Heather and Peter are back ready to enthuse another group of absolute beginners.

A new session of classes will begin on Thursday, February 1 in the Festival Hall.

The classes run from 6pm to 6.45pm and cost £4 per person.

Heather and Peter are also now running improvers classes at the Festival Hall on Thursdays, from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The cost is £6 per person, per class and the tuition will cover modern ballroom, Latin and American, as well as sequence dancing.

“We are delighted Heather and Peter have agreed to run more classes in the Festival Hall,” said Nicola Marshall, freelance business associate appointed by Market Rasen Town Council to promote activities in the Festival Hall.

“Last year’s beginners classes were very popular, so there are lots of people wanting to build on those initial steps.

“It is said that the Festival Hall floor is one of the best for dancing on, so we hope lots of budding dancers will want to come along and give it a go.”

To find out more about any of the classes, email Peter direct on peter.davies747@ntlworld.com