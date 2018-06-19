Bakers of Lincolnshire... Marie Curie ‘kneads’ your support!

The terminal illness charity Marie Curie is calling on people in Lincolnshire to throw a ‘Blooming Great Tea Party’ this month.

Whether it’s a traditional tea party, bake-off style competition, or coffee and cake with a few or your nearest and dearest, all the money you raise will be helping terminally ill people get the support they need when they need it most.

Throwing a ‘Blooming Great Tea Party’ is an easy and fun way to raise money for a blooming great cause. Pick a date in June then invite round your friends, colleagues and family. All you need to do is ask for donations on the day.

The money you raise will help Marie Curie provide vital care and support for people living with a terminal illness and their loved ones.

Lauren Alexander, Community Fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said: “Throwing a Blooming Great Tea Party for Marie Curie in June is an easy way to get together with friends, spend some quali-tea time and raise money for Marie Curie.

“You can invite the whole village round for a garden party, or spend time with a few close friends and buy in your favourite treat.

“So whether you’re an aspiring pastry chef, or a total butterfingers, join the thousands of people in Lincolnshire who will be baking up a storm to raise money for people who are terminally ill across the whole country. We’re counting on your cuppa!

“You can really hold a tea party anywhere - the more bizarre, the better!

“This year we have some baking superstars supporting the campaign so sign up today and you’ll find recipes from Mel Giedroyc, Tom Kerridge, and Ainsley Harriot on our website to get you inspired!”

To find out more and receive your free fundraising pack, call 0800 716 146 or visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/teaparty.

Alternatively, contact your local fundraiser Lauren Alexander on 07525801531 or lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk