Bags of help for park drainage at Howsham

Partially hidden by Howsham Village Hall, Howsham Park is used by not just local families, but those from a wide area, In 2016 and 2017, it was voted the Best Kept Playground in CPRE’s Best Kept Village competition, with the 2018 result awaited.

However, the ground is clay and over last winter it had to close for a few weeks because it was so waterlogged.

Park funds have been boosted by £2,000 from Brigg Tesco’s Bags of help scheme, but around £4,000 more is needed to be able to get the work done to improve drainage, so fundraising is ongoing.