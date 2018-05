Three more local good causes have been given a cash boost by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Happy Hooves Equestrian Learning at East Torrington was awarded £3,000 towards a composting toilet and animal housing; Market Rasen Band received £2,000 towards instruments for the training band; and Rase heritage Society received £1,000 to update their IT for storing their archives. They all received their cheques last week from Rachael Bell and Jenny Stimson at Tesco’s Rasen store.