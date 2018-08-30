Back to the classroom for Rasen’s NCS volunteers

A group of local teenagers have been doing their bit to make learning more pleasurable for others.

The young people from the Market Rasen area have been part of this summer’s National Citizens Service (NCS), a voluntary personal and social development programme for 15 to 17 year olds.

There are a number of events and challenges to face during the programme, but they all agreed it had been very worthwhile.

Group spokesman Lauren Graham said: “I would encourage more people to take part in the NCS programme.

“It has been very worthwhile, especially getting more experience of working for the community.

It has also helped boost my confidence - I have loved it, and now I want to look at becoming a champion graduate.”

Part of the group’s project was to redecorate the classroom at Market Rasen’s CLIP centre.

The group had to fundraise for the materials needed - which they did by holding a tombola in the Market Place.

Lauren said: “We raised £194.33, more than we expected, and we thank the businesses that donated prizes. The classroom was very rundown. We have used calming colours to help those with special needs, and we are pleased with how it has turned out.”