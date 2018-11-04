Award catch for supporters of Caistor RNLI branch

An evening unashamedly fishing for funds was also a celebration of the support given by a number of local individuals and groups.

The third annual Fish & Chip Supper event held in Binbrook Village Hall was another successful fundraiser organised by the Caistor Branch of the Lifeboats charity, but this year chairman Graham Smith had a very special task to perform.

Chris Myburgh has supported the Caistor RNLI Branch since he was 11 years of age EMN-181029-072425001

For the first time, the branch had national awards to distribute, with two organisations and three individuals being recognised for their contribution over the years to the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution).

Branch secretary Margaret Smith said: “We’ve never had national awards to distribute before, so the fish supper was a fantastic opportunity.”

Receiving a certificate and plaque on behalf of Caistor print management business Systematic were Nick Robey, former managing director, Chris Robey, managing director, and Sharon Robey, director.

The company has supported the Caistor Branch since it formed almost four decades ago.

Brenda Hartill - and one of her knitted crew - collected her certificate from Graham Smith EMN-181029-072524001

Also being recognised with a certificate and plaque was the RAOB (Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes) Wolds Province, with the awards being accepted by Fred Standland, Ernie Thompson, Nev Wright and Victor Brocklesby.

Victor also received an individual award certificate, as did Brenda Hartill for their long term help.

They have both worked on stalls and helped at store collections, with Victor also providing many photographs from events, and Brenda creating numerous knitted ‘crew’ to help raise money.

The final award went to 18-year-old Chris Myburgh, who started helping the Caistor RNLI Branch at the age of 11.

Sharon Robey, Chris Robey and Nick Robey collect the award and plaque from Graham and Margaret Smith on behalf of Systematic EMN-181029-072449001

Margaret said: “Chris has contributed immensely to the work of fundraising over the years.

“His commitment is demonstrated by being present and helping at this event, despite having moved to Crawley in the summer to continue his apprenticeship.”

The local RNLI fundraising branch has been in existence for 38 and a half years.

Over the years, the number of members has dwindled, but it keeps going, with help coming from many areas.

Sea shanty choir Caistorways captured the mood in their performance, especially with the rendition of 'Don't Take the Heroes'. EMN-181029-072437001

Margaret and Graham have been involved since the start and continue to do their bit.

Margaret said: “We were both part of the group that started from what is nicknamed ‘The Landlubbers Support Group ‘ - RNLI’s Shoreline.

“Graham came to it from having a boat and fishing, as well as growing up in an open water swimming household, and crewing for his dad.

“I was - and still am - an open water swimmer and a member of Shoreline.

“I know what it means to know there’s a lifeboat available.

“The other reason we support RNLI is knowing the raw courage of our crews who will always answer the call, knowing they may not come home again.

Victor Brocklesby with Graham and Margaret Smith EMN-181029-072501001

“That is far more than courageous.

“They are all true heroes and it’s simply a privilege to help them to respond to those calls with the best training and equipment possible.”

This latest fundraising event raised £755.75.

Margaret added: “Huge thanks are due to everyone who helped at and came along to support this event.

“Thank you to Binbrook Village Hall and Bar Committee, especially Ernie and Karen Thompson, Jibby and Lynn Frame; Stuart Davis, the quiz master, Dave Riddall (photographer); violinist Ellie Robey and Caistorways, who ensured there was not a dry eye in the house when they sang ‘Don’t Take the Heroes’ about the Penlee Lifeboat disaster in 1981.

“Fish & Chips were provided by Mick’s Plaice, with Mick himself bringing the food to ensure the fundraising energy continued.

“Mick also had a collecting box in his Caistor shop to support the fundraising throughout October.”