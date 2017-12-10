Avril makes her model debut ....... at the age of 81!

A Snitterby woman has got in front of the camera for her first ever photoshoot - at the age of 81.

Avril Parsons features in a new book which shows the art of tying scarves.

She said of her modelling debut: “I was slightly apprehensive about doing it, but it was fun.

“I was a bit nervous about appearing in the book, but I think it’s important for women of my age to remain active and visible and to rise to new challenges.”

Avril is a partner in JAK Skills, a company established in 2014 which sell luxurious silk scarves.

Along with fellow business partners, Joy and Karen, Avril has been involved in the book, which showcases the various ways to tie a scarf.

The idea for the new book came through the many talks and demonstrations Avril, Joy and Karen have given.

Avril said: “The way it has gone mad is through talks and scarf tying demonstrations.

“It started out as a little hobby and now we get calls by the day to give talks.”

The book, Tied up in Silk: A Simple Guide on Ways to Wear your Scarf, has proved so popular that a second book might be in the pipeline already.

Avril said: “The books look great, we have had some wonderful feedback.

“They are selling like wild fire.

“We are considering branching out and doing another booklet, but this time it might be for men.”

Avril has had a varied career, working as a marketing manager and then teaching at university, so modelling is a new area for Avril.

But after enjoying the experience, it may not be the last time Avril dabbles in fashion photoshoots.

“I will be 82 next year. Maybe I’ll be modelling again, who knows?”

Tied up in Silk: A Simple Guide on Ways to Wear your Scarf is available for £5, from www.jaksilks.co.uk