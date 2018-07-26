Authors of new book on Brigg get signing

Brigg-based authors, John and Valerie Holland, will be signing copies of their new book in Brigg’s Buttercross this Saturday, July 28.

The husband and wife team will be at the Tourist Information Centre on Market Place in the town between 10.30am and 12.30pm, signing copies of their latest book, ‘Images of Brigg… From Edwardian Times’.

Visitors can take along their own copy of the book, or buy one from the Tourist Information Centre, and speak to the couple about the history of the town.

The book – which is already flying off the shelves – is packed with never before published images of the historic town and gives readers a taste of a bygone Brigg.

It also includes a chapter on Brigg photographer, Walter Bee Robinson, who produced postcards of Brigg and the surrounding villages for his stationer’s shop in Wrawby Street.

Coun Rob Waltham, Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, said: “I hope residents enjoy coming along to meet these fascinating local authors and discover more of our town’s history.

“John and Valerie are really well known in the Brigg area as eminent historians and have done so much to document Brigg’s rich heritage.

“It is a pleasure to host them in the town’s historic Buttercross.

“The book-signing coincides with the ever-popular Brigg Farmers’ Market, so visitors can stock up on local produce and support local farmers and food producers too.”

John and Valerie Holland have also published ‘Around Brigg’, ‘Around Brigg – Second Selection’, ‘Barton upon Humber’, ‘Scotter to Brigg’, and ‘Brigg County Primary School’.

Brigg Tourist Information Centre offers a wide selection of local history books, as well as a range of gifts and handmade items.