Author Nick Louth celebrates half-a-million book sales

Local thriller author Nick Louth is to mark the launch of a new thriller, ‘Trapped,’ and cumulative sales of half a million books with a party and book signing for readers at The Priory Hotel in Louth.

‘Trapped’ is the story of Catherine, and her one year old baby, abducted in Manchester by gangsters. They are held at gunpoint for hours in the back of a filthy and claustrophobic Transit van in a multi-storey car park, surrounded by armed police.

Nick Louth said: “Catherine had tried for years to get pregnant, and after years of IVF, finally succeeded at 40.

“Ethan is the most precious thing in the world to her, and she will do literally anything to keep him safe. Trapped is a story of slow-burning courage, one woman against impossible odds. It also contains what I think is the best twist I have ever written.’

Tickets to the party and book signing are £3, and include a complimentary glass of fizz, canapes, and a voucher for £2 off the price of Trapped, valid for that evening only.

They are available in advance from The Priory, Eastgate, or Off The Beaten Tracks, Aswell Street, Louth.

Alternatively readers can reserve tickets by emailing ludensian.books@yandex.com and collect on the door. Reservation is essential.