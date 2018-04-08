Arty workshops at Rasen Hub throughout the month

The first takes place next Wednesday, April 11, and will focus on drawing dogs using graphite and colour pencils.

The workshop will show how to develop skills in drawing dogs and using the pencils to show fur texture.

It is ideal for both anyone with little or no previous experience or those who want to develop their existing drawing skills further.

The workshop runs from 10am to noon.

Another of the very popular barge painting events will be held on Saturday, April 14, from 10am to 1pm.

It is the chance to learn this traditional art by getting familiar with the brush stroke and designs, making it possible to decorate anything from a thimble to a narrow boat.

The theme this time is teddy bears.

Charcoal drawing is the theme for the workshop on Wednesday, April 18.

Covering the basic techniques, the morning will give an introduction to large charcoal still life drawings.

After looking at structure, tones, lines and shading, there will be the chance to use practical drawing techniques in a hands on session.

The final session of the month will be an introduction to pen painting.

The session will cover the basics, including making your own bamboo painting pens.

Using practical techniques, landscape painting / drawing will then be explored in a hands-on session.

Each of the sessions costs £5.

For more information and to book a place call the Hub on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk .

Rasen Hub, in Market Rasen’s Union Street, is open every weekday, except Thursdays, from 10am to 3pm.

As well as workshops, the venue is home to a number of outreach services.

On the second, fourth and fifth Tuesday of the month, the Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) holds a drop-in service from 10am to noon.

Information and advice is available from Age UK Lindsey on the second Monday of the month, from 10am to noon, and the Domestic Abuse Service holds a drop-in on the first Monday of the month, again from 10am to noon.