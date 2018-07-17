Artful demonstration for Caistor Flower Club event

Caistor Flower Club holds its annual show and lunch on Saturday, July 21.

Competition entries will be on show from 10am to noon, with admission £2.

NAFAS demonstrator and Designer of the Year finalist in Blackpool,Mark Entwistle from Cheshire, will take to the stage at 2pm.

The title of his demonstration will be ‘Art for Art’s Sake.

Tickets for the demonstration only cost £12.

Tickets for anyone who wants to attend for the whole day, including lunch and the demonstration, cost £27.

For more information and tickets contact Alison on 01673 843168

The flower club meets regularly on the second Wednesday of the month in the town hall, 7.30pm start.