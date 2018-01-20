Art exhibition and sale for Lindsey Lodge Hospice

The first Lindsey Lodge Hospice annual art exhibition and sale will feature the work of renowned local artist Dennis Nash (pictured).

Local artists and photographers are also being invited to showcase their work at the fund raising event in Scawby Village Hall on April 28 and 29.

Exhibitors will be invited to donate either 25 per cent or 100 per cent of the total proceeds of each sale to hospice funds.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Director of Business Development, who is organising the event, said: “Lindsey Lodge Hospice is independent from the NHS, and receives only 24 percent funding of £2.8 million running costs, which means the remainder must be raised by donations, so we are always looking for innovative opportunities to raise funds.

“We are delighted to be introducing this exciting new event into our calendar, which we hope will appeal to both artists and art lovers alike.”

She added: “We would welcome pieces in a variety of styles from traditional to modern, contemporary and abstract, in a whole range of different mediums, and hope local artists and photographers will see this as a fantastic new platform for them to display their work.”

Commenting on his work with Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Artist Dennis Nash said: “Finding out you’re terminally ill makes time more precious, you need your family and friends, and fortunately Macmillan recommended I attend Day Care at Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“I can’t express what a difference their help, kindness and medical expertise has made.

“I have been so impressed with the staff, volunteers and practitioners, that I have spent much of my time producing paintings to sell, or auction, to raise funds for them – so far raising well over £20,000.”

He continued: “I think this event will become a major event in the art calendar over the coming years, giving local artists and photographers the opportunity to gain a large audience for their work, and a chance for other artists to come forward and help this very worthy charity.”

Kate Conway added: “We’re incredibly lucky to be supported in this venture by such a distinguished and experienced artist such as Dennis, and thank him for his expert guidance and support in setting up our first event.”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice is inviting local artists and photographers to register their interest in exhibiting their work by Friday 23 February.

For more information visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, phone the fundraising team on 01724 270835 or visit the event on their Facebook page at: @LindseyLodgeHospice